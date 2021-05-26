I’m a third-year BTech student. I want to invest in MFs via SIPs in order to buy a house in the next 5-10 years. Please guide me.

—Shivalingam

While it is a good idea to start early with your investments, I’m not quite sure how you would manage to invest in SIPs as a student. If your plan is to start investing as soon as you start a job, that would be fine.

To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses. For example, if the house you are seeking to buy costs ₹50 lakh, then you would need to have around ₹15 lakh in hand to proceed with the transaction. And to realize that amount in, say, seven years, assuming a nominal 10% portfolio returns from market-linked instruments, you would need to save and invest ₹12,000 per month.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.

