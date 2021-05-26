Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Start early with your investments

Start early with your investments

Premium
Photo: iStock
Ask Mint Money
1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Srikanth Meenakshi

To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses

I’m a third-year BTech student. I want to invest in MFs via SIPs in order to buy a house in the next 5-10 years. Please guide me.

I’m a third-year BTech student. I want to invest in MFs via SIPs in order to buy a house in the next 5-10 years. Please guide me.

—Shivalingam

TRENDING STORIES See All

—Shivalingam

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While it is a good idea to start early with your investments, I’m not quite sure how you would manage to invest in SIPs as a student. If your plan is to start investing as soon as you start a job, that would be fine.

To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses. For example, if the house you are seeking to buy costs 50 lakh, then you would need to have around 15 lakh in hand to proceed with the transaction. And to realize that amount in, say, seven years, assuming a nominal 10% portfolio returns from market-linked instruments, you would need to save and invest 12,000 per month.

Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!