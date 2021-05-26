Start early with your investments1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses
I’m a third-year BTech student. I want to invest in MFs via SIPs in order to buy a house in the next 5-10 years. Please guide me.
I’m a third-year BTech student. I want to invest in MFs via SIPs in order to buy a house in the next 5-10 years. Please guide me.
—Shivalingam
—Shivalingam
While it is a good idea to start early with your investments, I’m not quite sure how you would manage to invest in SIPs as a student. If your plan is to start investing as soon as you start a job, that would be fine.
To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses. For example, if the house you are seeking to buy costs ₹50 lakh, then you would need to have around ₹15 lakh in hand to proceed with the transaction. And to realize that amount in, say, seven years, assuming a nominal 10% portfolio returns from market-linked instruments, you would need to save and invest ₹12,000 per month.
Srikanth Meenakshi is foun-ding partner, PrimeInvestor.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!