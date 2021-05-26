Start early with your investments

To realize a home-buying goal, you would need to build a corpus that is about 20-30% of the price of the house you are targeting to cover for down payment and expenses. For example, if the house you are seeking to buy costs ₹50 lakh, then you would need to have around ₹15 lakh in hand to proceed with the transaction. And to realize that amount in, say, seven years, assuming a nominal 10% portfolio returns from market-linked instruments, you would need to save and invest ₹12,000 per month.

