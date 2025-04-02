Start investing in ETFs in India with ₹1,000 – A beginner’s guide to smart investing

The rapid growth of Indian equity markets since the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in retail investors entering the BSE through various investment avenues, including direct equity, mutual funds, and ETFs.
According to market veterans like Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the Indian markets are expected to double in five years and quadruple in ten, as he has mentioned in multiple interactions.
In the current market environment, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as an attractive investment option in India, especially for those looking to start small and build long-term wealth with limited capital. This write-up explores the key advantages of ETFs, including lower costs, effective risk management, and diversification, to help you make informed investment decisions.
ETFs are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, similar to individual stocks. They typically track an index, commodity, or basket of assets, offering investors exposure to diverse sectors without requiring extensive research.
This unique feature makes ETFs ideal for beginners starting their investment journey. Additionally, they help manage overall investment risk efficiently, keeping it on the lower side.
As of March 30, 2025, several leading ETFs have shown impressive growth over the past 12 to 15 months. For example, the CPSE ETF has delivered a return of approximately 13.80 per cent, while the Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES has yielded around 10.40 per cent.
These figures highlight the potential of ETFs as a prudent investment option, particularly for investors seeking steady long-term wealth growth.
Note: The funds discussed here are for illustrative purposes only. For recent updates and changes, consider contacting the respective ETF issuing organisation.
Starting your investment journey in ETFs with ₹1,000 is not only logical but also an excellent way to build a well-diversified portfolio. By understanding how ETFs work and the fundamentals of ETF investing—along with following the simple steps discussed above—you can make informed and strategic investment decisions aligned with your financial goals.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.