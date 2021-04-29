Start with large-cap, index funds in equity

In mutual funds, you can start with large-cap funds and index funds in equity. Kotak Flexi Cap or Parag Parikh Long Term Equity (this has some international exposure as well) or Mirae Asset Large Cap. Move on to higher risk funds that invest in mid- and small-cap stocks once you get a grip on market behaviour. You can start with any amount; every small bit eventually adds up, which is the power of compounding. In debt, you can go for funds such as ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond or Kotak Corporate Bond, which invest in high-rated debt instruments.