Starting a SIP? Here is why building the right portfolio matters more

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are one of the most popular ways for retail investors to invest in mutual funds. However, an expert suggests that starting a SIP alone does not guarantee a well-balanced mutual fund portfolio.
According to Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in, investors should treat SIPs as an investment execution tool rather than a complete investment strategy.
Let's find out why building the right portfolio matters more than just starting an SIP.
“A SIP is simply a method of investing at regular intervals, whereas a portfolio is a structured investment plan built around an investor's financial goals, time horizon, risk appetite, liquidity needs, and asset allocation,” Agarwal said.
Explaining why the distinction matters, Agarwal said SIPs help create investing discipline but do not solve the challenge of portfolio construction.
“An investor can run a SIP every month and still end up with an unsuitable portfolio if the money is directed into the wrong categories, excessive risk is taken, or investments are not aligned to specific goals,” he said.
“For example, investing entirely through SIPs in small-cap or thematic funds may work in a strong bull market, but it can expose the investor to sharp drawdowns and poor goal outcomes if the time horizon or risk capacity does not support such exposure,” he added.
According to Agarwal, a well-built mutual fund portfolio starts not with the SIP amount, but with goal mapping and asset allocation.
“Emergency funds, near-term goals, medium-term requirements, and long-term wealth creation all need different types of funds and different levels of risk. Equity SIPs may be suitable for long-term goals, but short-term goals often require debt or hybrid allocations to reduce volatility,” he explained.
To explain the difference between simply running SIPs and building a portfolio, Agarwal shared the following example.
|Fund
|Investor A
|1-Year Return
|Investor B
|1-Year Return
|Fund 1
|Large-cap Fund
|-15%
|Flexi-cap Fund
|-15%
|Fund 2
|Mid-cap Fund
|-18%
|Multi-cap Fund
|-12%
|Fund 3
|Small-cap Fund
|-24%
|Multi-asset Fund
|+21%
|Overall Portfolio Return
|-19%
|-2%
This example shows that although both investors invested the same amount through SIPs, investor B, with a better-constructed portfolio, suffered a lower loss after a year.
Agarwal explained that “SIP helps to get the benefit of rupee cost averaging, but portfolio construction helps to avoid big drawdowns in bear markets.”
Agarwal also warned against assuming that investing in multiple funds automatically creates diversification.
“Investors often accumulate too many funds with overlapping portfolios, creating clutter rather than true diversification. A portfolio with ten funds is not necessarily better than one with four if most of them hold similar stocks or follow similar mandates,” he mentioned.
“Performance chasing through SIPs is also a risk. Investing every month into whichever category has recently delivered the highest returns does not eliminate poor fund selection; it only spreads it over time,” he added.
According to Agarwal, SIPs should be reviewed periodically to ensure they continue to support an investor's financial goals.
“SIPs are therefore best viewed as an execution tool, not a substitute for investment strategy. Building a good portfolio requires four things: clear asset allocation, goal-based fund selection, controlled diversification, and periodic review,” he concluded.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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