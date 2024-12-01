A new month has begun and the year 2024 is about to culminate in a span of 31 days. With this, some changes have come into effect, or set to be effective, which will directly impact your pocket in terms of the money you can save or invest for your future.

Starting today (or may be in the next few days), an array of changes have been made that are set to cast a shadow on your pocket directly. These changes relate to the latest LPG prices, FD rates, Aadhaar update charges, SMS traceability and others.

Key changes that come into force in December: LPG prices: LPG prices have been revised on Dec 1. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹16.50, now at ₹1,818.50 in Delhi. Commercial LPG now costs ₹1771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,927 in Kolkata and ₹1,980 in Chennai, according to PTI.

Additionally, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders are also raised by ₹4.

SMS traceability: With the introduction of SMS traceability mandate, every message that you receive will be traceable and no untraceable message can be sent to any subscriber. The deadline was earlier in October but was later postponed to December. TRAI recently clarified that the message traceability will not delay the delivery of messages.

Although this does not directly affect your income but it will spare you from receiving a number of illegitimate messages sent by scamsters who tried to fleece you by clicking at illegitimate links.

Free Aadhaar update: Until Dec 14, subscribers can update their details for free. But after this deadline, the charges will kick in. You can visit Bhuvan website to find an aadhaar centre near your house.

IDBI Fixed deposit rates: Earlier the deadline for Utsav callable FD rates was Dec 1 but it has now been extended to Dec 31.The latest interest rates range between 7.05 percent to 7.35 percent to general citizens and senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.

These are interest rates you are entitled to receive:

Tenure General (%) Senior Citizens (%) 300 Day 7.05 7.55 375 Days 7.25 7.75 444 Days 7.35 7.85 700 Days 7.20 7.70

(Source: idbibank.in/interest-rates.aspx)

Belated Income Tax Return (ITR): If you happened to miss filing the return for previous year within due date, you can file a belated return. The deadline to file a belated ITR is the end of the calendar year i.e., Dec 31.