Starting mutual fund, SIP on Diwali, Muhurat Trading? 5 key numbers to know before investing for best returns

Planning to start a mutual fund SIP on Diwali or invest during Muhurat Trading 2026? Check these five important numbers, including expense ratio, five-year CAGR, Sharpe ratio and volatility, before investing for long-term wealth creation.

Shivam Shukla
Published6 Nov 2026, 07:56 AM IST
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Planning a mutual fund SIP this Diwali or investing during Muhurat Trading 2026? Know the five key metrics to assess a fund’s costs, historical returns, risk and long-term performance before investing. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Planning a mutual fund SIP this Diwali or investing during Muhurat Trading 2026? Know the five key metrics to assess a fund’s costs, historical returns, risk and long-term performance before investing. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Diwali is considered an auspicious time to start new investments, plan for long-term wealth creation and put your finances in order. Several investors start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in small-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap or large-cap mutual funds or invest in stocks during the special ‘Muhurat trading session.'

The special Muhurat trading session will be held on 8 November, with a pre-open session from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM and a normal/regular trading session from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. This will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083.

Also Read | Muhurat trading 2025: A tradition where faith meets finance

Here are five mutual fund metrics that evaluate a scheme's cost, risk, consistency and potential to generate long-term returns.

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Note: The metrics discussed above are indicative; they are not exhaustive. There are several other metrics to check before investing. Seek professional guidance from a certified financial advisor for holistic investment planning.

Look beyond returns before starting your SIP

Investors should not select a mutual fund based on a single metric or a handful of basic checks. An investment scheme delivering higher 5-year returns may also have experienced higher volatility. Similarly, a low expense ratio does not automatically make a fund a better investment.

To ensure that your investment is best placed to provide meaningful returns in years to come, investors should check the fund manager’s track record, credentials, reputation, and the scheme's composition; current portfolio holdings; core investment strategy; and performance across different market cycles.

Diwali and Muhurat trading provide an occasion to begin investing; still, they do not guarantee or provide any assurance of favourable market returns.

Also Read | Muhurat Trading 2026: How has the Nifty performed over the past 10 years?

The best festive investment decision is not about finding the mutual fund that promises the highest possible returns, but about choosing the one whose costs, risks and investment strategy align with an individual investor's long-term economic objectives.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon and consult a qualified financial adviser before investing.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Investment StrategyMutual FundMutual FundsMuhurat Trading
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