Starting to invest at 25? 4 simple steps to build your financial roadmap

For 25-year-old first-time earner Rony, starting his investment journey can feel extremely overwhelming, especially when the markets are volatile, and considering that his risk appetite is low. With no experience navigating the market cycles, the biggest challenge is not chasing returns but building confidence without taking on more risk than he can handle. A simple, disciplined approach can help him start investing without getting hassled by short-term market swings – but the point is where and how to start, and what the roadmap should be.
A pure four-step formula can put Rony's finances in order, Shashank Udupa, SEBI-registered research analyst, asserts
Keep around 12 months of expenses in a liquid fund or sweep-in FD. “This money will buy him the ability to leave the rest of the portfolio alone during a fall,” Udapa says.
He can also keep 4–5 months of this money as a tactical buffer to invest gradually when markets correct
Term insurance and adequate health insurance should come first. A major medical emergency can wipe out years of savings far faster than a market correction.
“Also include cancer riders in the bill because I have personally seen my friend's wealth worth 1 crore gone in cancer treatments”
Rony should allocate his investments based on when he needs the money, not simply by the product name.
For goals within 0–1 year, he should stick to liquid or low-duration funds.
For 1–3 year goals, he can consider short-duration or corporate bond funds, while arbitrage funds may be an option for investors in the 30% tax slab.
For 3–5-year goals, he can keep around 60–70% in debt and the rest in equity through a simple index fund or a balanced advantage fund.
For goals beyond five years, he can take a more equity-led approach as there is enough time to ride out market volatility.
“One SIP, one review a year. Rebalance on a calendar date. I would add one habit,” the expert says.
Also, Rony should try tracking the real return, that is, what he actually earns after accounting for taxes and inflation.
For example, for a 30% tax-slab investor, a 6.25% FD return against 4.38% inflation can effectively leave little to no real return.
“Once you calculate that number every year, you stop asking whether a product is safe and start asking whether it is doing its job”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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