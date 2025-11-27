First-gen founder millionaires take bigger investment risks, unlike traditional family offices: Motilal Oswal's Shanker
Shipra Singh 6 min read 27 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, explains how first-generation founder millionaires invest differently from legacy HNIs and why private markets remain their comfort zone.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s markets are minting a new class of first-generation millionaires—entrepreneurs who’ve scaled ideas into IPOs and unlocked unprecedented personal wealth. Unlike legacy high-net worth individuals (HNIs), they’re navigating wealth creation for the very first time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story