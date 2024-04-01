State Bank of India accountholders alert! SBI net banking, YONO mobile app, UPI services down today. Here is why
SBI announces suspension of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI services on April 1, 2024, for Annual Closing
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its internet banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI services will be unavailable on April 1, 2024, due to Annual Closing activity.
