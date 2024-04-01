The State Bank of India (SBI) had announced that its internet banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI services were unavailable on April 1, 2024, due to Annual Closing activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI online platforms were down today (April 1). Here's whySBI on Monday said the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web and Mobile App, YONO, and UPI were not available between 12.20 IST and 15.20 hours IST on April 1.

"Due to Annual Closing activity, the services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono. Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI will not be available between 12:20 Hrs IST and 15:20 Hrs IST on 1st April 2024. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available," SBI mentioned on its site.

On Sunday, HDFC Bank advised its customers to refrain from conducting National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transactions on April 1. Delays in services are anticipated due to financial year-end procedures.

Are banks closed on April 1, 2024 Bank Holidays in April 2024: On April 1, banks were closed for annual closing in most states across India. However, there are a few exceptions such as Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and West Bengal. The new financial year 2024-25 will commence on April 1, and all banks are currently occupied with completing their fiscal year-end formalities.

SBI revises annual maintenance charges for debit cards from April 1 State Bank of India (SBI) has updated the annual maintenance charges for various categories of SBI debit cards, including Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless, and others. These revised charges will take effect from April 1 for Classic, Silver, Global, and Contactless debit cards, as well as for Yuva, Gold, Combo, and Platinum Debit Cards. Additionally, SBI will adjust the fees associated with issuing and replacing debit cards. Furthermore, several modifications have been made to certain credit cards as of April 1.

State Bank of India (SBI) stands as the largest commercial bank by various metrics including assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. SBI witnessed substantial growth in digital banking, with 125 million Internet banking users and 133 million mobile banking users. The bank's integrated digital platform, YONO, has over 7.05 crore registered users and saw 33.1 lakh new registrations in Q3 FY24.

