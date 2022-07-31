Visit the SBI branch closest to you.

Request the bank executive for an account opening form.

Ensure that all the fields have been entered and are correct. The details mentioned in the application form should match those mentioned in the KYC documents that have been submitted.

The customer will now have to make an initial deposit of ₹ 1,000.

1,000. As soon as the bank completes the verification process, the account holder will be given a free passbook and cheque book.

Steps to open SBI savings account online

SBI has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform. ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ will offer complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening experience. To open the SBI Insta Saving Bank Account, customers just need to download YONO app, enter their PAN and Aadhaar details. After that, you will receive a one time password (OTP). Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details. Once the process is complete, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly and can start transacting immediately. Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time.