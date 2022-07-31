State Bank of India: Have any complaint against SBI staff and services? Here's how you can lodge it2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
- State Bank of India (SBI) customers can open a savings account by visiting the branch or online through Yono platform
Having an account with the State Bank of India (SBI) is almost a tradition in every household. But opening an account with the country's top lender is quite a tedious task. Customers have taken to social media to complain about the bad experience faced during account opening or other work. Taking to Twitter, a user called @RajSing68391981 narrated his experience during a branch visit.
“Bad experience all time during visit branch for a/c open or other works they always show next level attitude or pass work one employee to another one.. really irritating services," @RajSing68391981 tweeted.
Replying to the user, SBI tweeted, “we regret the inconvenience caused to you." And advised Raj to file a complaint.
How to open SBI savings account
SBI has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform. ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ will offer complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening experience. To open the SBI Insta Saving Bank Account, customers just need to download YONO app, enter their PAN and Aadhaar details. After that, you will receive a one time password (OTP). Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details. Once the process is complete, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly and can start transacting immediately. Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time.