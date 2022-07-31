Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  State Bank of India: Have any complaint against SBI staff and services? Here's how you can lodge it

State Bank of India: Have any complaint against SBI staff and services? Here's how you can lodge it

SBI has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform.
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • State Bank of India (SBI) customers can open a savings account by visiting the branch or online through Yono platform

Having an account with the State Bank of India (SBI) is almost a tradition in every household. But opening an account with the country's top lender is quite a tedious task. Customers have taken to social media to complain about the bad experience faced during account opening or other work. Taking to Twitter, a user called @RajSing68391981 narrated his experience during a branch visit.

“Bad experience all time during visit branch for a/c open or other works they always show next level attitude or pass work one employee to another one.. really irritating services," @RajSing68391981 tweeted.

Replying to the user, SBI tweeted, “we regret the inconvenience caused to you." And advised Raj to file a complaint.

SBI: How to file a complaint 

  • Please register a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf/
  • Register Your Complaint
  • Raise Complaint or Request
  • Under Personal Segment/Individual Customer
  • Under General Banking for Branch Related category.
  • You can also register your complaint by calling our contact center at Toll-Free Numbers- 1800 1234, 1800 2100, 1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 or at Toll-Free Number: 080-26599990.

 

How to open SBI savings account

  • Visit the SBI branch closest to you.
  • Request the bank executive for an account opening form.
  • Ensure that all the fields have been entered and are correct. The details mentioned in the application form should match those mentioned in the KYC documents that have been submitted.
  • The customer will now have to make an initial deposit of 1,000.
  • As soon as the bank completes the verification process, the account holder will be given a free passbook and cheque book.

Steps to open SBI savings account online

SBI has relaunched the facility of opening ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ for customers who want to open an online account using the Yono platform. ‘SBI Insta Saving Bank Account’ will offer complete paperless and instant digital savings account opening experience. To open the SBI Insta Saving Bank Account, customers just need to download YONO app, enter their PAN and Aadhaar details. After that, you will receive a one time password (OTP). Submit OTP, and fill other relevant details. Once the process is complete, the account holder will get his/her account activated instantly and can start transacting immediately. Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade to full KYC by visiting their nearest SBI branch within one year’s time.

