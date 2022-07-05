The State Bank of India (SBI) customers will no longer need to visit the nearest branches to avail certain banking services as the the bank is offering a number of important services on the phone. Recently, SBI has released two new toll free numbers, by calling on which its customers can avail banking services on their phone, even on bank holidays, as well as on second Saturdays and Sundays.

“Fulfill your banking needs, just call! Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 or 1800 2100," SBI said in a tweet dated 3 July.

SBI customers can avail the following services by calling on either of the two toll free numbers mentioned above.

1) Account balance and details of last five transactions

2) Status of ATM card blocking as well as dispatch

3) Request a new ATM card after the previous one is blocked

4) Cheque book dispatch status

5) Details of tax deducted at source (TDS), deposit interest certificate by e-mail

“Please Call SBI's 24X7 helpline number i.e. 1800 1234 (toll-free), 1800 11 2211 (toll-free), 1800 425 3800 (toll-free),1800 2100(toll-free) or 080-26599990. Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country," SBI has mentioned on its website.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of over 30 lakh Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank stands at ₹5.62 lakh crore. As on March 31, 2022, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹40.5 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 45.28% and advances of more than ₹28 lakh crore.

SBI commands a market share of 35.3% and 23.7% in home loans and auto loans respectively. SBI has the largest network of 22,266 branches and 65,030 ATMs / ADWMs in India with 68,016 BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 100 million and 48 million respectively.