State Bank of India (SBI) customers can avail these 5 banking services on phone

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of over 30 lakh Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank stands at ₹5.62 lakh crore. As on March 31, 2022, the bank has a deposit base of over ₹40.5 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 45.28% and advances of more than ₹28 lakh crore.