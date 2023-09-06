SBI offers up to 65 bps discount on home loan interest rates to these borrowers. Are you eligible? Check here2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:06 PM IST
As the festive season has kicked in, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering lucrative discounts on home loans. Under a special campaign for home loan borrowers, the country's top lender is offering concessions of up to 65 basis points (bps). The last date for the concession on home loans is 31 December 2023, the lender mentioned on its website. The concessions are based on the CIBIL score.