Money
Investors in this government-guaranteed bond have been left high and dry
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 24 Dec 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Summary
- Scores of investors in Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Ltd bonds are still awaiting their funds because of a dispute over repayments between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The main lesson is this: while state development loans are risk-free, bonds issued by state-owned companies aren’t.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine this. You invested in a bond that was set to mature in June 2024. You even planned your life around the principal you were supposed to get back. It was guaranteed by a state government, after all! Sadly, six months have gone by and you’re still waiting.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less