Lesson for investors

Bonds issued by state-owned enterprises may or may not have an explicit state government guarantee. Either way, they are not completely risk-free. Anshul Gupta, co-founder of Wint Wealth, said, “People assume that it’s issued by the state government and so there cannot be a default. Both these assumptions are incorrect. These are not issued by the state government, they are issued by state-owned enterprises. The risk is not directly on the state government but on an entity owned by it."