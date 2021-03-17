Statutory limitation period for immovable property is 12 years

If the property was jointly owned among the brothers, and the requisite consents were not obtained, then, as per the Limitation Act 1963, the statutory period of limitation allowed for possession of immovable property or any interest is 12 years. So you need to move quickly. Also note that as the third party buyer had paid consideration (after conducting his own diligence) for the purchase of title to the property (an essential element of a valid contract), unwinding the sale would not be possible. Your remedy, if any, would be to pursue legal action for damages against your brother only.