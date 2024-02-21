Stay informed about tax laws affecting investments with expert advice, says Atul Garg of FinEzzy
9 min read 21 Feb 2024, 03:10 PM IST Join usAbeer Ray
There are generally no stringent restrictions on the types of mutual funds eligible for loans, with both equity and debt funds being commonly considered.
Determining the optimal blend of active and passive investment strategies involves a nuanced evaluation aligned with your specific financial goals. It’s crucial to synchronize your chosen strategy with your risk tolerance and return objectives, carefully assessing whether an active or passive approach better suits your investment profile, says Atul Garg, Founder, FinEzzy.
