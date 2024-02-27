Money
Stay invested, avoid timing the market: Deepak Shenoy
Anil Poste 8 min read 27 Feb 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Summary
- Founder and CEO of Capitalmind reveals his strategies for the best returns from investments.
Our experience suggests that trying to time the market is fraught with uncertainty, with a high probability of being wrong 99% of the time," says Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind. “I view buying bonds as a sound tactical move, particularly in the current market environment where interest rates are expected to decline," adds Shenoy in an interaction with Mint for the Guru Portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money. Edited excerpts from the interview:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less