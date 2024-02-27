Stay invested, avoid timing the market: Deepak Shenoy

What is your advice for a new investor?

As a new investor, you need to understand that the markets are volatile. If you balance your portfolio with equity and debt, your expectation from debt should not be more than 6% or roughly inflation-linked returns. On equity, you should expect a nominal GDP kind of a return—so, if your economy grows at 6% and if the inflation is at 6%, then 12% is the rate at which your portfolio will grow in the long run. Although you might see huge drawdowns and high returns in some of the years, this is how much a new investor should expect if you get more. It’s a bonus. Do not expect markets to perform the same way as they have performed in the past.