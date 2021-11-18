Stay put through market volatility

As a young person with a potentially very long investment horizon, you are choosing to go with an all equity portfolio, and that is fine. Please stay invested through market volatility. You can consolidate your tax-saving funds into the Mirae fund, and add Parag Parikh flexi-cap fund. You can either replace your large-cap fund with the Parag Parikh fund or you can add the flexi-cap fund to your portfolio. After this, you will be left with a tax-saving fund, a small-cap fund, a large-cap fund and a flexi-cap fund. With good funds in these four categories, the portfolio will do well in the long run.