Pandemonium! — that would be a good way to describe the current state of the markets. From January till date, the S&P 500 is down 18%, while the Nifty 50 has corrected 8.5%. While there is a strong urge to sell everything and just buy fixed deposits, we would counsel that you sit tight and do nothing to your equity portfolio. The villain of the matter is inflation. To make matters worse, these changes have happened very rapidly, without giving markets the time to adjust smoothly. High inflation is bad for equity markets in two ways — earnings get impacted and valuation multiples get contracted. While the fears are real, we feel markets are over-reacting for the many reasons.

Earnings and valuations

With the markets anticipating a moderation in earnings growth, there is mistrust in the 15% earnings per share (EPS) growth forecast as per Bloomberg consensus estimates. However, we are in broad agreement with these estimates because a large portion of India’s index companies are resilient against inflation. Heavy-weight sectors in the Nifty 100 index are either not directly impacted by inflation, or have the pricing power to pass on the inflation impact. As part of our research, we have studied the past performance of FMCG stocks. During the high inflation period from 2009 to 2014, FMCG companies managed margins well, leading to strong outperformance versus the index. Such resilient companies comprise 77% of the index (see table). As such only 23% of the Nifty 100 companies are heavily exposed to inflation risk.

The other reason for correction is change in valuation multiples. Higher inflation implies lower price-to-earnings multiple, which explains the sharp drop in share prices. As per the Bloomberg estimates, Nifty 50 earnings are expected to witness 15% annualized growth over FY22-24. The Nifty 50 is trading at roughly 15.5 times projected FY24 earnings. Assuming the market level remains unchanged, and the projected EPS is achieved, this would be a 15.5X trailing-twelve-month (TTM) valuation in March ’24. When we look at the average TTM valuation over the last 15 years, it has been 20 times. If the valuation metric reverts to the mean value of 20X TTM, investors who enter now stand to earn nearly 14% annualized return over the next two years. This is at the index level; better stock picking can deliver potentially higher returns.

What’s looking up

Investors need to keep a few fundamental factors in mind. The industrial sector is returning to good health. The real estate cycle has just re-started, capex cycle is also just beginning. Textiles and Telecom are also back in action. Mining and Defence are two industries whose contribution to corporate earnings is set to rise substantially. All these industries will deliver much better earnings growth relative to the past, which should lead to valuation upgrades. ‘China plus one’ dynamic will continue to play out over many years, which will drive earnings of those companies that replace Chinese exports with Indian exports. Global super power rivalry is actually beneficial for India , many sensitive technologies production could potentially shift from China to India. There are initial signs of collaboration amongst QUAD countries for chip-making, which is an important industry on India’s strategic wish-list. All this should raise Indian corporate earnings growth rate, leading to better equity market outcomes. With China taking market-unfriendly actions, Indian equity market is looking relatively more attractive. This should be play out in the coming quarters as worries about inflation and war gradually dissipate. When that happens, FII inflows will resume.

From an Indian market perspective, we view this drop as a bull market correction. Our advice is to remain invested.

Anil Sarin is CIO at Centrum PMS. The views expressed here are only for information purpose.