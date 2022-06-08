Staying invested during the current market turbulence

Investors need to keep a few fundamental factors in mind. The industrial sector is returning to good health. The real estate cycle has just re-started, capex cycle is also just beginning. Textiles and Telecom are also back in action. Mining and Defence are two industries whose contribution to corporate earnings is set to rise substantially. All these industries will deliver much better earnings growth relative to the past, which should lead to valuation upgrades. ‘China plus one’ dynamic will continue to play out over many years, which will drive earnings of those companies that replace Chinese exports with Indian exports. Global super power rivalry is actually beneficial for India , many sensitive technologies production could potentially shift from China to India. There are initial signs of collaboration amongst QUAD countries for chip-making, which is an important industry on India’s strategic wish-list. All this should raise Indian corporate earnings growth rate, leading to better equity market outcomes. With China taking market-unfriendly actions, Indian equity market is looking relatively more attractive. This should be play out in the coming quarters as worries about inflation and war gradually dissipate. When that happens, FII inflows will resume.

