Step-by-step guide to download your ICICI Direct dividend statement for efficient record keeping

Shivam Shukla
Published28 Apr 2025, 01:42 PM IST
View and download your ICICI Direct dividend statement securely with this simple, step-by-step guide. (Photo: Reuters)

For all stock market investors using ICICI Direct, accessing and downloading your dividend statement is simple and straightforward.

This guide provides a clear and concise step-by-step process for seamlessly downloading your dividend statement details.

1. Log in to your ICICI Direct account

First, you should visit the official website of ICICI Direct and log in to your demat account with your user ID and password. To make this simple, ensure that you have your credentials ready to log in securely.

2. Navigate to the 'Portfolio' section

Once you have entered the details and logged into your demat account, click the ‘Portfolio’ tab on the main dashboard. This section also helps you with an overview of your investments in assets such as stocks, mutual funds, gold bonds, etc, done through the ICICI Direct platform.

3. Access ‘Statements & Reports’

Further, within the ‘Portfolio’ section, you will see a separate section on statements. Select the ‘Statement & Reports’ tab from this section. Further, this particular section houses numerous financial statements related to your account.

4. Select the 'Dividend Statement' option

In ‘Statement & Reports’, carefully check and click ‘Dividend Statement’. This will provide you with a list of dividends credited to your account over a specified period, as defined by you. 

5. Choose the desired time period

You will also have the option to select a time frame for which you aspire to view the dividend details. This can be monthly, quarterly or yearly. You should choose the period that suits your requirements, such as total income calculation or preparation for income tax filing.

6. Download the statement

Once you select the time period, your dividend statement will be generated. Then you should click the ‘Download’ button to save the document to your computer or mobile phone. The generated statement will typically be downloaded in PDF format.

7. Carefully check and review downloaded statement

Once you have downloaded the file, open it to review your dividend details. The complete statement will have information such as date, credit of dividend and the total amount of dividend, along with the securities for which the dividend was provided according to the specified period.

Conclusion

Downloading and accessing your dividend information according to your specified dates from the official website of ICICI Direct is a simple process. 

It can be completed in just a few minutes by following the above step.

For any more details, clarifications, or doubts, reach out to the official website of ICICI Direct: https://www.icicidirect.com/

Consistently reviewing these statements helps track an individual's investment income record-keeping and aids in income tax filing.

For more details on the same or interactions with respective customer support teams, visit the official website of ICICI Bank and its subsidiary ICICI Direct.

Disclaimer: This guide is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Please confirm all details directly with ICICI Direct.

