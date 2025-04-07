Step-by-step guide to enable online transactions on HDFC credit card via NetBanking, WhatsApp, App & MyCards in 2025

To make the most of HDFC Bank's digital payment facility, customers and HDFC Bank credit card holders should know how to activate online transactions. This will help with seamless transactions, bill payments, and e-commerce application usage, such as payments on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc.
As per the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and guidelines of the apex bank, HDFC Bank ensures that online transactions are disabled by default for new, less used, or inactive cards. This is an important security measure. It helps prevent large-scale financial fraud, defends credit scores, and boosts customer confidence.
Customers must enable this feature manually to start using their HDFC Bank credit card. The following is a step-by-step guide to help you activate online transactions on your HDFC Bank credit card:
This simple method provides quick activation and the ability to tailor your transaction setting to your financial priorities and requirements.
Then log into your account using your registered mobile number. The OTP will be delivered to your phone when you log in.
HDFC’s MyCards is a customer-friendly, digitally efficient mobile-optimised platform. This is ideal for customers who prefer a seamless experience.
WhatsApp Banking is particularly handy for those who prefer interactive platforms and quick availability of support, without having to log in to the portal.
Remember that the number shared above is indicative* in nature only. This number is bound to change as per the bank's policies. Hence, for updated contact details and email IDs, reach out to the bank's official website and its dedicated customer service representatives.
The app-based method is easy, smooth, and suitable for users already managing their finances through mobile banking.
To better detect financial fraud, the RBI has mandated that banks disable online credit card usage. Activating this feature ensures that you are in charge of your card spending limits and other digital capabilities, thereby reducing the chances of financial fraud.
This feature also helps in online shopping and easy money transactions, digital subscriptions and utility bill payments. Lastly, activating the card also helps monitor spending digitally as your payment history gets logged in with your credit card application.
Therefore, taking a few minutes to activate online transactions enhances security and unlocks the full functionality of your HDFC credit card.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.