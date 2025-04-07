Step-by-step guide to enable online transactions on HDFC credit card via NetBanking, WhatsApp, App & MyCards in 2025

To make the most of HDFC Bank's digital payment facility, customers and HDFC Bank credit card holders should know how to activate online transactions. This will help with seamless transactions, bill payments, and e-commerce application usage, such as payments on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc.

As per the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and guidelines of the apex bank, HDFC Bank ensures that online transactions are disabled by default for new, less used, or inactive cards. This is an important security measure. It helps prevent large-scale financial fraud, defends credit scores, and boosts customer confidence.

Customers must enable this feature manually to start using their HDFC Bank credit card. The following is a step-by-step guide to help you activate online transactions on your HDFC Bank credit card:

Through using NetBanking Use your customer ID and password to enter your HDFC Bank net banking portal. Check and click on the ‘Cards’ tab and opt for ‘Set Card Usage/Limits’. Carefully check and write down your existing domestic and international limits. Set your desired limit and enable the online transaction option. Then, confirm the changes and complete the process using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. This simple method provides quick activation and the ability to tailor your transaction setting to your financial priorities and requirements.

Through using MyCards You can visit the MyCards platform at mycards.hdfcbank.com through your laptop or mobile browser. Then log into your account using your registered mobile number. The OTP will be delivered to your phone when you log in.

Then, enter the last four digits of your credit card. Click on the home option at the top and reach on the ‘Dashboard’. Then click on the ‘Card control’ option and toggle down to switch ‘Enable online transactions’ Save your setting by clicking on the ‘Save’ button. Changes will reflect immediately. HDFC’s MyCards is a customer-friendly, digitally efficient mobile-optimised platform. This is ideal for customers who prefer a seamless experience.

Through using WhatsApp Banking HDFC Bank’s official WhatsApp no, 7065970659*, should be added to your contacts. Send ‘Manage Credit Card’ as a message prompt and await the response. Select the option to enable online transactions from the provided menu. Verify and authenticate through the OTP sent to your registered mobile phone number. Provide the last four digits of your credit card and complete the activation process. WhatsApp Banking is particularly handy for those who prefer interactive platforms and quick availability of support, without having to log in to the portal.

Remember that the number shared above is indicative* in nature only. This number is bound to change as per the bank's policies. Hence, for updated contact details and email IDs, reach out to the bank's official website and its dedicated customer service representatives.

Through using the HDFC Mobile Banking App Open the HDFC Mobile Banking App and log in securely. Go to the ‘Cards’ sub-section and select your credit card. Tap on the ‘Manage Card Settings’ option or ‘Set Card Controls.’ Enable the online transactions toggle and adjust the limits as per your needs. Authorise the changes through OTP verification. The app-based method is easy, smooth, and suitable for users already managing their finances through mobile banking.

What is the significance of activating online transactions in your HDFC Bank credit card? To better detect financial fraud, the RBI has mandated that banks disable online credit card usage. Activating this feature ensures that you are in charge of your card spending limits and other digital capabilities, thereby reducing the chances of financial fraud.

This feature also helps in online shopping and easy money transactions, digital subscriptions and utility bill payments. Lastly, activating the card also helps monitor spending digitally as your payment history gets logged in with your credit card application.

Therefore, taking a few minutes to activate online transactions enhances security and unlocks the full functionality of your HDFC credit card.