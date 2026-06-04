Step-by-step guide to file ITR online: Know the complete process from registration to verification

Filing an income tax return (ITR) involves following a series of steps to ensure all details are reported accurately. Resident individuals with a total income of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year generally file their returns using ITR-1, which is the most commonly used form among salaried taxpayers.
The Income Tax Department provides a pre-filled ITR-1 filing service on the e-Filing portal for registered users. This guide covers the step-by-step process of filing ITR-1 through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.
Before you can file your income tax return through the e-Filing portal, you must first register yourself on the platform. To complete the registration process, you should have a valid PAN, an active mobile number, and an email ID.
Once you have registered on the e-Filing portal, log in using your User ID and password to begin filing your return.
The ITR-1 form contains five pre-filled sections that need to be reviewed and validated before submission:
The filing process for most ITR forms is broadly similar, although the information required may vary depending on the type of return being filed.
Taxpayers can also file their returns through the offline utility and Excel utility, depending on their preference. But with the online filing process, you can save the hassle of paperwork and file your return conveniently from anywhere.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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