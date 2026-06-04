Step-by-step guide to file ITR online: Know the complete process from registration to verification

Filing an ITR involves following a series of steps to ensure all details are reported accurately. The Income Tax Department provides a pre-filled ITR-1 filing service on the e-Filing portal for registered users. This guide covers the step-by-step process of filing the ITR-1 form.

Sheetal Goel
Updated4 Jun 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Step-by-step guide to file ITR online for salaried individuals. (AI-generated image)
Step-by-step guide to file ITR online for salaried individuals. (AI-generated image)

Filing an income tax return (ITR) involves following a series of steps to ensure all details are reported accurately. Resident individuals with a total income of up to 50 lakh in a financial year generally file their returns using ITR-1, which is the most commonly used form among salaried taxpayers.

The Income Tax Department provides a pre-filled ITR-1 filing service on the e-Filing portal for registered users. This guide covers the step-by-step process of filing ITR-1 through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

How to register on the e-Filing portal?

Before you can file your income tax return through the e-Filing portal, you must first register yourself on the platform. To complete the registration process, you should have a valid PAN, an active mobile number, and an email ID.

  1. Visit the e-Filing portal homepage and click on “Register”.
  2. Select “Register as a Taxpayer”, enter your PAN, and click “Validate”. If your PAN is linked with Aadhaar, a pop-up message will appear. Select the checkbox to confirm and validate your details with the UIDAI database.
  3. On the Basic Details page, enter the required information, such as your name, date of birth, gender, and residential status exactly as per your PAN records.
  4. Once your PAN is successfully validated, the Contact Details page will appear. Enter your primary mobile number, email ID, and address.
  5. Separate OTPs will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID. Enter both six-digit OTPs in the respective fields and click “Continue”.
  6. Review the details displayed on the screen. If any changes are required, edit them and click “Confirm”.
  7. On the Set Password page, create a password and re-enter it for confirmation.

Also Read | Don't file your ITR yet: Why 15 June is crucial for salaried taxpayers

Step-by-step guide to file ITR-1 on the e-Filing portal

Once you have registered on the e-Filing portal, log in using your User ID and password to begin filing your return.

  1. On your dashboard, go to e-File, then Income Tax Returns, and click “File Income Tax Return”.
  2. Select Assessment Year 2026-27, choose “Online” as the mode of filing, and click “Start New Filing”.
  3. Choose your applicable taxpayer status, such as individual, HUF, or others.
  4. Select ITR-1 as the return form and click “Proceed”.
  5. Select the reason for filing the return and click “Continue”.
  6. Choose your preferred tax regime. For AY 2026-27, the New Tax Regime is selected by default. If you wish to opt for the Old Tax Regime, select “Yes” in the Personal Information section.
  7. Review the pre-filled details in each section. Update or edit information wherever required and confirm the details after completing each section.
  8. After this, you will get the total tax liability based on the information provided. If additional tax is payable, you can choose Pay Now. After successful payment, return to the filing page and continue with the return submission process.
  9. If there is no tax payable or if you are eligible for a refund, you will be redirected to the Preview and “Submit Your Return” page.
  10. Select the declaration checkbox and click “Proceed to Validation”.
  11. Once the portal completes the validation checks successfully, click “Preview Return” and review the return one final time.
  12. On the verification page, choose your preferred verification method. You can complete the e-verification process using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or any other available option.
  13. If you choose e-Verify Later, you can submit the return immediately. However, the return must be verified within 30 days of filing.
  14. Once the return is successfully e-verified, an acknowledgement number and transaction ID will be generated. A confirmation will also be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Sections in the ITR-1 form

The ITR-1 form contains five pre-filled sections that need to be reviewed and validated before submission:

  1. Personal Information: Verify or edit pre-filled contact, filing type, and bank account details.
  2. Gross Total Income: Review income details from salary, house property, capital gains under Section 112A, and other sources.
  3. Total Deductions: Add or edit deductions claimed under Chapter VI-A.
  4. Tax Paid: Verify TDS, TCS, advance tax, and self-assessment tax details.
  5. Total Tax Liability: Check the final tax calculation based on your income, deductions, taxes paid, and chosen tax regime.

Also Read | Inflation Tracker: 5 products got dearer and 5 got cheaper in current economy

The filing process for most ITR forms is broadly similar, although the information required may vary depending on the type of return being filed.

Taxpayers can also file their returns through the offline utility and Excel utility, depending on their preference. But with the online filing process, you can save the hassle of paperwork and file your return conveniently from anywhere.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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