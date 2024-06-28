Money
Creating trusts for specially-abled children: A practical how-to
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 28 Jun 2024, 07:17 AM IST
Summary
- Transferring your wealth to a trust and appointing trustees to manage it is in the best interests of your specially-abled child
- Finding trustees may be difficult due to the lack of awareness and very little or no understanding of the role
Ensuring the future of a specially-abled child requires more than love and care—it demands meticulous financial planning. Parents navigating this journey often turn to special needs trusts, a strategic move to secure their child's financial well-being and independence.
