Stepmother wins Supreme Court property battle: How Karnataka man’s bid for father’s entire fortune backfires

The Supreme Court has rejected a son’s claim to exclusive ownership of his late father’s properties, holding that his stepmother had acquired a legally recognised interest in the property and was subsequently entitled to transfer it to her daughter, reported The Economic Times.

The case concerned two houses in Terdal village in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district. The dispute arose after the man’s stepmother, Kashibai, transferred the properties through a Will to her daughter, Shakuntala, who was the son’s stepsister.

The Supreme Court, in its September 22, 2026 judgment, held that Kashibai’s interest in the properties, which initially arose under the Hindu Women’s Rights to Property Act, 1937, was converted into absolute ownership under Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

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How the property dispute began The dispute dates back to the death of Gangaram, the father of Ganapati, in 1949. Gangaram’s widow, Kashibai, survived him and died in 1986.

Before her death, Kashibai executed a Will bequeathing the disputed properties to her daughter Shakuntala.

After receiving the properties, Shakuntala approached the revenue authorities to have the mutation records changed in her name.

Ganapati learned about the change in ownership after the mutation was recorded and challenged it in court.

He claimed exclusive rights over two properties left by his father, arguing that, as a Hindu male governed by Mitakshara law, he was entitled to the properties as his father's son.

During the litigation, Shakuntala also sold one of the disputed properties to Baburao.

Son claimed exclusive rights under Mitakshara law Ganapati's case was essentially based on the contention that the properties formed part of his father's joint-family property and that, under the applicable Mitakshara principles, he was entitled to his father's interest.

The central question before the Supreme Court, however, was whether Kashibai had acquired a legally enforceable interest in Gangaram's share when he died in 1949.

The court also had to determine whether that interest subsequently became absolute under Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Supreme Court explains why stepmother acquired property rights The Supreme Court held that Kashibai, as Gangaram's widow, acquired an interest in her deceased husband's share under the Hindu Women's Rights to Property Act, 1937.

At that stage, the widow's interest was limited in nature. However, the legal position changed after the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, came into force.

The court held that Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act enlarged Kashibai's limited interest into full ownership.

This meant that Kashibai was legally competent to dispose of the property, including through a Will in favour of her daughter Shakuntala.

Formal partition was not necessary One of the important issues considered by the Supreme Court was whether Kashibai's interest could become absolute without a formally proved partition between her and Ganapati.

The court answered the question in the affirmative.

It held that a formal partition was not an essential prerequisite for the conversion of Kashibai's limited interest into absolute ownership under Section 14(1).

The court reasoned that a Hindu widow who succeeded to her husband's interest under the 1937 law was capable of holding that interest in a manner that satisfied the requirements of Section 14(1) of the 1956 Act.

Therefore, even if an alleged oral partition between Kashibai and Ganapati was not proved, it did not affect the legal consequence arising from the 1937 Act read with Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act.

Why Ganapati's claim failed The Supreme Court's reasoning effectively meant that Ganapati could not claim the disputed properties solely on the basis of his status as Gangaram's son.

Kashibai had acquired a statutory interest in her husband's property when he died in 1949. That limited interest was subsequently enlarged into absolute ownership when the Hindu Succession Act came into force in 1956.

As the owner, Kashibai was entitled to execute a Will in favour of Shakuntala.

Consequently, the subsequent transfer of one of the properties by Shakuntala to Baburao was also upheld as legally valid.

What the ruling means for property succession The judgment highlights the importance of the legal rights acquired by Hindu widows under the Hindu Women's Rights to Property Act, 1937, and the subsequent impact of Section 14(1) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

It also makes clear that a son's claim to exclusive ownership cannot automatically override a widow's statutory interest in her deceased husband's property.