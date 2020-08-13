Steps that can help you find out how to make your money life worry-free

Take the case of Sahil (44 years old), who quit his job three years back out of frustration. He had moved jobs five years back, but the new job was not working out. He looked for another job for almost a year, but wasn’t able to get a role matching his profile and experience. When a former colleague retired and offered him a partnership in a franchisee business, Sahil agreed. As he got into running the business, he realized that he actually enjoyed it so much so that he and his business partner were able to open three more outlets in the next two years. Luckily, their business has not been affected by the covid-19 pandemic.