"The real estate sector sees a ray of hope in the focus of the government on affordable housing. The seriousness is visible as the target is ‘Housing for All by 2022’, and it seems possible as it takes only 114 days to complete the houses. We hope that further steps will follow that will augment this wish," Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com mentioned.