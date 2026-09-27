Stock averaging explained: How does it work and what are the risks investors should keep in mind?

A falling stock price can look like a buying opportunity, especially when an investor already owns the stock. Many investment advisors and market experts recommend buying additional shares of fundamentally strong companies when their prices fall, as it can lower the average purchase cost.

This strategy is known as stock averaging. For example, if you buy 10 shares at ₹100 each and the price falls to ₹80 after a market correction, you have three choices: cut your losses, wait for a recovery or buy more. If you choose the third option, the stock would need to rise less for you to break even.

Averaging up vs averaging down Averaging is not limited to buying more when a stock falls. Investors may also add to their holdings when a stock is rising.

This strategy is known as averaging up. While it raises the average purchase cost, investors use it when they have strong conviction in a stock and want to increase their exposure as its price rises.

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Averaging down, on the other hand, is executed when an investor believes that a decline is temporary and the company's fundamentals remain sound.

However, if the fall reflects genuine business or sector weakness, continuing to buy can increase losses rather than reduce them, according to a report by Anand Rathi Investment Services.

Risks investors should be aware of When used thoughtfully, averaging can offer many benefits such as reducing the price at which an investment can break even, like we discussed above. For investors who remain confident in a company’s fundamentals, a market correction can provide an opportunity to increase their holdings at a lower price.

Buying in multiple tranches can also spread the investment across different price levels instead of relying on a single entry point. if the stock later recovers, the additional shares bough at lower prices can increase overall returns.

But investors must also know that averaging is not without significant drawbacks, as every investment strategy comes with its own set of risks. In this case too, the following risks noted in the report deserve attention: