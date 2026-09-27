Stock averaging explained: How does it work and what are the risks investors should keep in mind?

A falling stock price can look like a buying opportunity, especially when an investor already owns the stock. Many investment advisors and market experts recommend buying additional shares of fundamentally strong companies when their prices fall, as it can lower the average purchase cost.
This strategy is known as stock averaging. For example, if you buy 10 shares at ₹100 each and the price falls to ₹80 after a market correction, you have three choices: cut your losses, wait for a recovery or buy more. If you choose the third option, the stock would need to rise less for you to break even.
Averaging is not limited to buying more when a stock falls. Investors may also add to their holdings when a stock is rising.
This strategy is known as averaging up. While it raises the average purchase cost, investors use it when they have strong conviction in a stock and want to increase their exposure as its price rises.
Averaging down, on the other hand, is executed when an investor believes that a decline is temporary and the company's fundamentals remain sound.
However, if the fall reflects genuine business or sector weakness, continuing to buy can increase losses rather than reduce them, according to a report by Anand Rathi Investment Services.
When used thoughtfully, averaging can offer many benefits such as reducing the price at which an investment can break even, like we discussed above. For investors who remain confident in a company’s fundamentals, a market correction can provide an opportunity to increase their holdings at a lower price.
Buying in multiple tranches can also spread the investment across different price levels instead of relying on a single entry point. if the stock later recovers, the additional shares bough at lower prices can increase overall returns.
But investors must also know that averaging is not without significant drawbacks, as every investment strategy comes with its own set of risks. In this case too, the following risks noted in the report deserve attention:
Hence, investors should always understand the fundamentals of a company or seek professional investment advice before committing a large sum of money in the stock market. A strategy that may appear to be a winning move in the short term can hurt your wallet if the underlying risks are overlooked.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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