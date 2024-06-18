Birsha Halder entered the sailing profession right after his 12th standard in 2002. He earned a decent salary in the first 10 years. But he wanted to become wealthy and thought buying flats on EMI like everyone else would not move the needle. That’s when he used his free time while sailing to learn about investing. When internet connectivity improved, he doubled down and learned about investing while sailing during his free time. His go-to sources for learning about the stock market were Zerodha Varsity and the Valuepickr forum.