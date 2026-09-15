Are we grinding through a tough time correction?

Jash Kriplani
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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Market corrections arise as price corrections, featuring sharp declines, or time corrections with modest slips over time. (Pexel)
Summary
Ignore panic-selling during a price correction, and resist the temptation to churn your portfolio for better returns during a time correction. Stick to your asset allocation and invest consistently.

There are two different ways in which market corrections can emerge. One is a price correction, where you see a sharp drop in price, and the other is a time correction, where you don't see a sharp drop but a more modest slip that stays the same way for a long time. What you are seeing now is akin to time correction, and it's important to understand and identify both, as they have some important lessons for investors.

A price correction is a sharp drop at the index level. For instance, during the 2008 stock market crash, the Nifty 50 fell from about 6,290 in January 2008 to around 2,520 by October -- a nearly 60% collapse in roughly 10 months. During such phases, valuations correct sharply: prices fall fast, and the market's price-to-earnings multiple drops with them. From that October 2008 low, the Nifty took about two years to reclaim its old peak.

Also Read | Are large-caps attractive after correction? Here’s what investors need to know

A time correction takes place in a more subtle way. Instead of falling hard, the index drifts sideways or slips modestly for a long stretch — while earnings typically catch up. Between November 2010 and end-2013, the Nifty was essentially flat, near 6,300 at both ends three years apart, even as company profits grew. Because prices stalled while earnings rose, valuations dropped, but without a crash. The current market environment also appears to be a time correction. From its September 2024 peak of near 26,200, the Nifty is down only about 10% two years on — a shallow, drawn-out consolidation rather than a sharp fall.

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The difference between price and time correction can also show up in investor behaviour. A price correction can sharply and quickly dent sentiments, which can trigger wider panic-selling. A time correction is typically less alarming, but it still tests the conviction of the investors as the investment may “do nothing” during that period. This could lead investors to switch funds and chase returns in whatever segment is delivering returns. And these are important lessons for investors to understand. It is important to ignore and resist panic-selling during a price correction, and it's equally important to resist the temptation to churn your portfolio in search of better returns during a time correction. Sticking to your asset allocation and consistently investing is what will help you tide over both.

Also Read | Market correction made mid- and small-caps attractive, says Edelweiss MF CIO

“Investors typically plan for goals such as retirement or children’s education goals with the idea of linearity of returns. Time or price correction can throw their plans off-track,” said Kavitha Menon, founder of Probitus Wealth.

"Investors are conditioned to fear a price correction, but a time correction is what they may not be prepared for, especially the new investors. Bull and bear cycles can vary in length, and recovery can take longer at times. When an equity investment doesn’t deliver any meaningful returns for a certain period, the key question is, can investors ignore the noise and stick to their investment horizon,” said Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer and author.

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

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