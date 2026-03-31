In the last 93 years of American stock market history, there have been 50 declines of 10% or more—on average, once every two years. Of those 50, fifteen were drops of 25% or worse—a bear market arriving, by the historical clock, roughly once every six years.
Market crashes teach what no book or course ever can
SummaryThe only way to truly learn investing is to live through the fear and the panic—because markets don’t test your knowledge, they test your nerve. Real conviction is forged not in bull runs, but in moments when staying invested feels hardest.
In the last 93 years of American stock market history, there have been 50 declines of 10% or more—on average, once every two years. Of those 50, fifteen were drops of 25% or worse—a bear market arriving, by the historical clock, roughly once every six years.
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