Stock market fraud: How to identify investment scams, avoid high-risk trading, and protect your wealth

The Indian stock market has witnessed incredible growth and expansion over the past four to five years, with retail investor participation surging.
The number of Demat accounts has soared from 121.6 million in May 2024 to approximately 190 million by February 2025, according to data from Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
While this growth is promising for the country's financial landscape, it also raises serious concerns about fraudulent schemes targeting relatively new and inexperienced retail investors transitioning from fixed-income investments to equity markets.
A recent study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), revealed that between FY22 and FY24, about 93 per cent of individual traders in the equity futures and options (F&O) segment suffered colossal losses.
The total losses incurred by individual traders during the period exceeded ₹1.8 lakh crore. This alarming number highlights the massive regulatory challenges associated with speculative trading.
For example, the market capitalisation of Kotak Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, is about ₹3.75 lakh crore, and the losses are about ₹1.8 lakh crore, highlighting the sheer level of wealth erosion. This also underscores the risks of wealth decimation and potential scams that Indian traders face due to a lack of education and proper training.
Investors should be cautious of several red flags when investing in the equity markets. It is important to maintain realistic expectations, as the Nifty typically compounds at 12% %- 14% per annum—there are no shortcuts in wealth creation.
To safeguard against stock market scams, telegram tips or any equity investment-related frauds, follow these key instructions.
To combat the rising fraud concerns, SEBI has proposed technology-driven measures to boost investor security. Mandatory OTP authentication, even for logging into demat accounts, is one such step.
The security measures also include implementing SIM binding authentication mechanisms, biometric verification, and temporary account lock-in facilities to prevent unauthorised access and transactions.
SEBI is also focusing on investor education initiatives to raise awareness about the risks and pitfalls associated with speculative trading and fraudulent schemes.
Hence, as the Indian economy evolves, the equity markets offer immense investment opportunities. However, investors must remain vigilant and informed about the ongoing developments.
Thus, by recognising the signs of impending fraud and adhering to due diligence practices, investors can keep their finances safe and contribute to a healthier equity market environment.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult registered financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
