‘’With the further strengthening of the dollar, gold prices continue to face challenges. Rising inflation expectation and improved economic outlook with a pick-up in vaccination for the second half of 2021 and view on the central banks tapering are the headwinds in the near term which will limit the gold prices,’’ the brokerage said. However, it sees gold to continue to be a preferred asset class for hedging risk against other asset classes. It continues its ‘Neutral’ stance on Gold and recommends a ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy.