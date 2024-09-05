Money
Understanding smart beta funds and how they can boost index returns
Summary
- Smart beta strategies, applied to indices, aim for better returns by diversifying investments across sectors and capitalizations, potentially outperforming traditional indices
Beta and alpha are terms you often hear in investment circles. They are simple yet important concepts that enhance an index's returns.
