Money
From chemistry class to stock charts: The story of a woman who aced the markets
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 06 Mar 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Summary
- Meet Sapna Shaligram, a self-taught investor who has achieved success in the Indian stock market despite initial setbacks. Here is the story of her self-learning approach, long-term investment strategy, and experiences with wins and losses
You don't really need a finance degree to excel in the stock market—ask Sapna Shaligram. The 58-year-old chemistry teacher turned psychological counsellor is a self-taught investor who has been tracking stock markets since the early 90s.
