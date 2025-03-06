From chemistry class to stock charts: The story of a woman who aced the markets

Shaligram knows she is different. "It was uncommon during those days for a wife or a mother to make money decisions at home. We made sure our sons had a separate bank account when they were just 9 and 10. They would go to the bank with us, deposit their savings and track their passbook for interest credit. They learned budgeting and other important money concepts much earlier in life. While they enjoy life, they do not waste money. They indulge but do not squander," she said.