Here's what to expect from short- to medium-term equity investing
Summary
- While equity markets are known for their volatility, short- and medium-term investments can still yield favourable returns
Equity as an asset class is undeniably volatile and cyclical. Long-term investments in equity typically help minimize these risks and harness the power of compounding. But what if you don't have the luxury of a long-term horizon or the patience to ride out market swings? Can equity still be a viable option for short- to medium-term investors?