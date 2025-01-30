Here's what to expect from short- to medium-term equity investing

To explore this, let’s analyse the performance of the Nifty 500 TRI, which tracks the top 500 companies by market capitalization, over the past 20 years (from 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2024). We examined how often the index generated returns of less than or equal to 0% (negative or zero returns) versus returns greater than or equal to 10% (fixed income/ inflation-beating returns) across 1, 2, 3, and 5-year rolling periods.