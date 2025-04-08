Money
How stock market investors and traders can use liquid ETFs to manage cash
Summary
- Market investors and traders can consider using liquid ETFs or exchange-traded funds to earn interest. If your broker allows it, you can simultaneously sell liquid ETFs to buy stocks and vice-versa.
For active investors or traders who frequently buy and sell stocks, parking funds in a broking account is convenient. However, funds in these accounts don’t yield any interest.
