How stock market investors and traders can use liquid ETFs to manage cash

Given their short-term maturity and use of government securities as underlying assets, these instruments offer higher liquidity. Treps are typically traded on the Clearing Corp of India Ltd.

“Since it is a short-term overnight instrument with one-day maturity, there is minimal interest rate risk," said Anil Ghelani, head of passive investments and products, DSP Mutual Fund.

Bonds with longer maturity are more sensitive to interest rate movements, while the shorter the maturity, the least sensitivity to interest rate movements.