Money
How to turn stock market losses into tax savings
Summary
- Capital losses in any asset class can offset gains and be carried forward for up to eight years, reducing your tax burden
Stock market losses are never pleasant—whether through direct equities or mutual funds—but they offer a rare silver lining: the potential to reduce your tax liability through capital loss set-offs. Here’s how savvy investors can use this to their advantage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more