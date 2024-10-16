How to turn stock market losses into tax savings

Additionally, capital losses from one asset class, such as stocks, can be set off against gains from another, such as real estate, and vice versa. There are no restrictions on asset classes—whether equity, debt, real estate, or listed and unlisted securities—as long as it involves a capital gains transaction. However, long-term losses can only be set off against long-term gains, while short-term losses can be set off against both short-term and long-term gains. But note that intra-day trading losses don't qualify.