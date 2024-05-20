Money
Meet the champions of momentum investing who beat competition in bull market
Neil Borate , Anil Poste 4 min read 20 May 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Summary
- While momentum falls behind the broad indices in bear markets, the bull outperformance more than makes up for this over the long term
In 2019, India’s stock market was largely in the doldrums. A few ‘quality’ stocks drove returns while most stocks, especially mid- and small-caps lagged.
