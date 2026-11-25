The Indian equity markets have staged a smart recovery over the past few weeks after two years of underperformance and heightened volatility. The Nifty has rebounded strongly, accompanied by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a more constructive stance from several international brokerages, including CLSA, Citigroup and Jefferies. Notably, FIIs have invested $7.5 billion in the first 10 sessions of November, the highest monthly inflow in five years.
As markets recover, it's time to rebalance, not chase returns
SummaryAfter two years of volatility, the equity market recovery and gold's sharp gains offer investors an opportunity to rebalance portfolios, reassess concentration risks and resist the temptation to chase recent winners.
The Indian equity markets have staged a smart recovery over the past few weeks after two years of underperformance and heightened volatility. The Nifty has rebounded strongly, accompanied by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a more constructive stance from several international brokerages, including CLSA, Citigroup and Jefferies. Notably, FIIs have invested $7.5 billion in the first 10 sessions of November, the highest monthly inflow in five years.
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