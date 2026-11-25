Rebalancing provides an opportunity to bring these allocations back in line with one's financial goals and risk appetite. This could involve partially booking gains in gold and redirecting the proceeds towards equities, debt or other underrepresented asset classes. However, this should not be interpreted as a call to exit gold altogether or move aggressively into equities. Gold continues to have a role as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against global uncertainty. The objective is to prevent any single asset class from dominating the portfolio simply because it has performed exceptionally well.