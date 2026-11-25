The Indian equity markets have staged a smart recovery over the past few weeks after two years of underperformance and heightened volatility. The Nifty has rebounded strongly, accompanied by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a more constructive stance from several international brokerages, including CLSA, Citigroup and Jefferies. Notably, FIIs have invested $7.5 billion in the first 10 sessions of November, the highest monthly inflow in five years.
The Indian equity markets have staged a smart recovery over the past few weeks after two years of underperformance and heightened volatility. The Nifty has rebounded strongly, accompanied by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a more constructive stance from several international brokerages, including CLSA, Citigroup and Jefferies. Notably, FIIs have invested $7.5 billion in the first 10 sessions of November, the highest monthly inflow in five years.
While these developments are encouraging, investors need to be careful not to confuse a market recovery with a signal to overhaul their investment strategy. Rather than chasing the rally or attempting to time the market, this may be an opportune moment to review portfolio allocations and undertake a much-needed rebalancing exercise.
A changing portfolio
One of the more interesting developments in recent years has been the change in Indian household asset allocation. Between 2023 and 2026, the share of gold in household financial asset allocation increased sharply from 15.4% to 24.2%. Much of this increase can be attributed to the substantial appreciation in gold prices rather than a corresponding increase in fresh investments.
In contrast, the allocation to equities barely moved, from 5.6% to 5.7% during the same period. This is despite a meaningful improvement in investor participation in equity markets. Monthly mutual fund SIP contributions, for instance, nearly doubled from ₹16,928 crore in October 2023 to ₹32,160 crore in October 2026.
Though investors have continued to commit fresh money to equities, the correction in equity valuations over the past two years has largely offset the impact of these investments on overall portfolio values. This highlights that the amount invested in an asset does not necessarily translate into a proportionate increase in its weight in the portfolio.
Rebalance, don't chase
Investors who have seen gold appreciate substantially may now find that its weight in their portfolios is considerably higher than their prescribed allocation. Similarly, equity and debt allocations may have fallen below their intended levels.
Rebalancing provides an opportunity to bring these allocations back in line with one's financial goals and risk appetite. This could involve partially booking gains in gold and redirecting the proceeds towards equities, debt or other underrepresented asset classes. However, this should not be interpreted as a call to exit gold altogether or move aggressively into equities. Gold continues to have a role as a portfolio diversifier and a hedge against global uncertainty. The objective is to prevent any single asset class from dominating the portfolio simply because it has performed exceptionally well.
Under-appreciated asset classes such as Reits and InvITs also warrant a place in portfolios, given their unique characteristics as a blend of debt and equity. Foreign equities and recently introduced products such as SIFs can also be considered for allocation.
Don't follow the rally
The current equity rally has been largely led by large-cap stocks, particularly those in the banking and financial services sectors. This could potentially create another behavioural trap for investors.
During the earlier bull market, many retail investors gravitated towards small-cap stocks, encouraged by their superior returns. Now, as large-caps lead the recovery, some of these investors may be tempted to abandon small-caps and shift disproportionately towards large-caps. Others may develop an excessive preference for banking and financial services funds because these sectors have contributed significantly to the recent rally.
Both responses reflect a familiar and "traditional investment mistake" of allowing recent performance to dictate future investment decisions.
Every market-cap segment and sector goes through its own cycles. Small-caps may underperform during certain periods but can participate meaningfully in subsequent recoveries. Similarly, large-caps may offer relative stability but are not immune to corrections. Sector funds, meanwhile, carry concentration risks that diversified equity funds seek to mitigate.
Allocate with care
Since the recent rally has been led predominantly by large-caps, the large-cap component of existing portfolios may already have appreciated more than mid- and small-cap allocations. Consequently, its relative weight could have increased even without fresh investments.
Therefore, investors making fresh equity allocations should first assess their existing market-cap exposure rather than automatically directing incremental investments towards large-caps. The same principle applies to sectoral exposure, particularly financial services. Large-cap, flexi-cap, large-and-mid-cap, multi-cap and even hybrid mutual fund schemes generally hold 20-30% or even higher allocations to banking stocks, which are already benefiting from the rally in the sector.
Fresh allocations to large-caps should be calibrated to the portfolio's existing composition, investment horizon and risk-taking capacity. Diversified equity funds, appropriate hybrid strategies and staggered investments can help investors participate in the recovery without making concentrated bets.
The recent improvement in market sentiment is certainly encouraging. However, FII flows, brokerage upgrades and short-term market movements should not become the primary drivers of household investment decisions.
Investors should use this phase to revisit their financial goals, assess deviations from their strategic asset allocation, review concentration risks and rebalance wherever necessary. Tax implications and transaction costs should also be considered before executing large portfolio changes.
(The author is director, Dhanavruksha Financial Services)