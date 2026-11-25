The Indian equity markets have staged a smart recovery over the past few weeks after two years of underperformance and heightened volatility. The Nifty has rebounded strongly, accompanied by substantial foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a more constructive stance from several international brokerages, including CLSA, Citigroup and Jefferies. Notably, FIIs have invested $7.5 billion in the first 10 sessions of November, the highest monthly inflow in five years.