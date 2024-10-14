Retail money is driving quiet exits for seasoned investors
Summary
- Domestic retail inflows are creating a significant shift in market dynamics where smart investors like promoters, PE funds and MNCs are taking money home
NEW DELHI : In recent years, retail investors have emerged as a formidable force in India’s equity markets, driven primarily by the growth of mutual fund investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs). However, this influx of "uninformed" retail money is inadvertently creating exit opportunities for seasoned "smart money" investors—such as promoters, private equity funds, and multinational corporations (MNCs). While these sophisticated investors capitalize on elevated valuations, they are taking money home, raising concerns about unintended consequences. Could retail money be inflating market valuations to unsustainable levels and crowding out foreign portfolio investments (FPIs)?